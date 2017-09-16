Inland Empire gas prices dip again

RIVERSIDE – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the Inland Empire dropped one-tenth of a cent today to $3.120, one day after dropping four-tenths of a cent.

The average price in Riverside and San Bernardino counties is the same as it was one week ago, 18.6 cents higher than one month ago and 40.3 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices shot up by 34 cents from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31 due to Harvey-related supply concerns, but since then have dropped by 22 cents, leaving plenty of room for retail prices to start dropping more rapidly in coming days,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.