RIVERSIDE – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the Inland Empire rose eight-tenths of a cent today to $2.758.

The average price in Riverside and San Bernardino counties has risen 10 of the past 11 days and is now 6.8 cents more than one week ago and 7.5 cents higher than one month ago but 24.9 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.