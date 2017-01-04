Inland Empire gasoline price rises for 13th time in 14 days

RIVERSIDE – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the Inland Empire rose today for the ninth consecutive day and 13th time in 14 days, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $2.78.

The average price has risen 10.7 cents over the past 14 days, including eight-tenths of a cent on Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 7.7 cents higher than one week ago and 9 cents more than one month ago, but 24.2 cents less than one year ago.

