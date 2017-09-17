Jurors deadlock in trial of man accused of fatally striking woman

MURRIETA – With jurors unable to reach a unanimous verdict, a mistrial was declared Friday, Sept. 15, for a man accused of fatally bashing a 54-year-old woman with a liquor bottle while she was standing in line at a Temecula store.

Following three days of deliberations, a Murrieta jury indicated that it could not overcome an impasse in the trial of 32-year-old Brian Eldon Saylor of Temecula, prompting Riverside County Superior Court Judge John Monterosso to declare the panel hopelessly deadlocked.

Jurors were stuck 11-1 in favor of convicting Saylor of first-degree murder. It’s unclear what the holdout juror was seeking in the way of a verdict. Saylor could have also been convicted of either second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter. But those options were off the table as long as the majority of jurors were in agreement on the first-degree count.

The District Attorney’s Office immediately decided to retry the case. Monterosso scheduled a retrial status conference for Oct. 6 at the Southwest Justice Center.

The defendant, who represented himself during the trial, is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

He’s accused of inflicting injuries that ultimately claimed the life of Tammy Serrano, also of Temecula.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Huskey, deputies were called to the CVS/Pharmacy at 31771 Rancho California Road, in the shopping district just off Meadows Parkway, to investigate reports of an assault on the afternoon of June 13, 2016.

Witnesses, including the victim’s daughter, alleged that Serrano was standing in the checkout lane when a stranger – Saylor – walked up and struck her in the back of the head with a 750 mL bottle of Jim Beam whiskey.

Serrano died the next day at Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar.

She and the defendant had no known prior encounters, and a possible motive remains unclear.

When deputies arrived, pharmacy employees were holding the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Saylor, who was taken into custody without a fight, according to Huskey.

In addition to eyewitnesses, part of the attack was captured by store security surveillance video cameras.

An employee from a neighboring outlet told reporters that the defendant was often seen walking around the area and sometimes appeared intoxicated but did not seem violent.

He has no documented prior felony convictions.