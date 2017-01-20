LAFCO Public Hearing on Menifee detachment from Valley-Wide Recreation & Park District set

MENIFEE – Menifee residents may express their opinions about the City of Menifee’s detachment application from Valley-Wide Recreation & Park District at the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) Public Hearing Thursday, Jan. 26, at 9:30 a.m. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Riverside County Administrative Center at 4080 Lemon Street in Riverside.

Residents who cannot attend but wish to have their opinions considered by the LAFCO Commission are invited to send any correspondence or questions in advance of the hearing to: Riverside Local Agency Formation Commission, 3580 Vine Street, Suite 240 Riverside, CA 92507-4277 or by email at info@lafco.org. The complete detachment application can also be found on the Community Services Department portion of the city website.

For more information please contact the Community Services Department Office at (951) 723-3880 or visit us online at www.cityofemenifee.us.