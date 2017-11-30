LAKE ELSINORE: 3 men arrested following scuffle involving students at Temescal Canyon High School

Three men were arrested Thursday, Nov. 30, after authorities alleged they threatened and assaulted two students at Temescal Canyon High School in Lake Elsinore in an incident that ended with deputies having to use pepper spray.

Jaime Arias, 21, and Adrian Arias, 19, were arrested on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury, conspiracy and disturbing the peace.

A third man, Benigno Arias, 48, was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats and conspiracy.

About 2:45 p.m., deputies went to Temescal Canyon High School to help a school resource officer who was trying to break up a fight, according to a Riverside County sheriff’s news release.

Two men assaulted two juvenile students as they left the school, sheriff’s officials say.

They say arriving deputies used pepper spray to try to stop the altercation but that didn’t work so additional deputies had to arrive to break things up.

The two juveniles suffered minor injuries. They were treated at the scene and released to their parents, according to the release.

The assault was apparently over something that occurred earlier in the day at school between one of the victims and another student, officials say.

All three men remained booked Thursday night at the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center. Jaime Arias and Adrian Arias had their bails set at $25,000 and Benigno Arias had his bail set at $20,000.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information to call the Riverside County sheriff’s dispatch at (951) 776-1099 or the Lake Elsinore sheriff’s station at (951) 245-3300.