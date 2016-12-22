LAKE ELSINORE: 54-year-old killed in vehicle versus pedestrian accident ID’d

LAKE ELSINORE – A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking in heavy rain across a busy road Wednesday evening, Dec. 21. The deadly accident happened in the area of Grand Avenue south of Ethlene Drive in Lake Elsinore.

Coroner’s officials later identified the victim as Robert Ford, 54, of Lake Elsinore. Ford’s time of injury was determined to be 7:40 p.m. Coroner’s officials listed his time of death as 8:15 p.m. According to a coroner’s report, Ford died in front of 16005 Grand Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Ford was identified as Steven Petrowsk, 69, of Bakersfield. He was not injured in the collision.

CHP officials responded to the location about 7:40 p.m., after receiving a 911 call reporting the fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

When officers arrived they found the pedestrian, who was later identified by coroner’s officials as Ford, in the roadway. Ford had sustained major traumatic injuries. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

During their preliminary investigation, officials determined Ford was walking on the east roadway edge of Grand Avenue just south of Ethlene Drive when he was struck by a passing motorist driving a 2008 Ford F-350 pickup truck.

The accident investigation revealed Petrowsk was driving his pickup truck northbound on Grand Avenue approaching Ford’s location just prior to the accident, according to CHP Public Information Officer Mike Lassig.

“There was very minimal lighting at this location, it was raining extremely hard with visibility at approximately 50′-100′,” Lassig explained. Additionally, “Ford was wearing very dark clothing,” according to Lassig.

Ford began walking across the northbound traffic lane of Grand Avenue just as Petrowsk was approaching his location.

“Due to limited visibility, Petrowsk was unable to observe Ford walking across the northbound traffic lane directly in front of Petrowsk’s path of travel,” Lassig wrote in a press release after the fatal accident.

Petrowsk’s front bumper struck Ford on the the left side of his body. “The impact propelled Ford forward, where he landed and came to rest in the left turn lane of Grand Avenue,” Lassig explained.

Petrowsk reportedly felt the impact and stopped at the scene of the traffic collision to render aid to Ford. He also called 911 to report the accident.

California Highway Patrol officials from the Temecula area station are investigating the fatal traffic collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who witnessed the fatal collision is encouraged to contact CHP officials at (951) 769-2000. Callers can refer to incident file number 1332 and can remain anonymous.