Lake Elsinore approves Summerly bonds, hears from residents encouraging ‘no’ vote on Measure A

Even though the Alberhill Villages Initiative was not on the agenda for the March 28, Lake Elsinore City Council meeting, several people spoke on the issue urging voters to cast a “no” vote on Measure A which will be decided in a special election May 2.

Karie Ruether with Castle & Cooke was just one a few speakers who took to the podium during the public comments portion of the meeting, urging voters to fail the initiative.

“I’m here tonight again to urge citizens to vote “no” on Measure A as the city voted unanimously to support the project, and Measure A is no longer needed,” Reuther said.

The Lake Elsinore Chamber of Commerce and Castle & Cooke are all encouraging a “no” vote on Measure A.

Council also heard a plan regarding the formation of improvement areas in the Summerly area of Lake Elsinore and the authorization of special bonds and indebtedness for $12.7 million in the improvement areas. The move was brought about as the needs from the developer of Summerly had changed according to Brian Milich, a vice president and senior project manager of Pacific Ventures Management, which is handling the Summerly development.

Documentation supporting the measure shows that the $12.7 million would be used for the purchase, construction, expansion, improvement or rehabilitation of public improvements and the incidental expenses to be incurred in financing the facilities and forming and administering the district.

According to Milich the new improvement areas were to replace ones that the development has changed causing a reduction in the home prices in Summerly. Milich asked for the council to adopt resolutions forming the new improvement areas and terminate the existing improvement areas which he said were no longer in the developer’s plans.

Milich also asked for an election since there were no registered voters for the area. Due to this fact, he said, the election would be a landowner election and that all landowners had provided ballots and waivers which were all filed with the city clerk. He also asked for the council to certify the election should they choose to move forward with it.

No residents spoke out during the public hearing so the council, which had no questions or discussion on the plan, quickly closed the public hearing and quickly passed the resolutions and held an election on the matter. Each ballot proposition was approved by more than two-thirds of the vote so the city certified the election.

In other news, Kaden Quintana, the Lakeside High School girls’ basketball team and the Temescal Canyon High School boys’ basketball team were all recognized by the council for their recent achievements. Mayor Bob Magee awarded a certificate of appreciation to Quintana, a sophomore at Temescal Canyon High School, for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Quintana also received certificates of appreciation from Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez.

Councilman Daryl Hickman presented both the Lakeside High School girls’ basketball team and the Temescal Canyon High School boys’ basketball team with the Mayor’s Trophy for their role as city basketball champions.

“If you haven’t been to a high school football or basketball game, make time. You would really enjoy it,” Hickman said.