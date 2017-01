LAKE ELSINORE – A fire tore through a garage in Lake Elsinore this afternoon, damaging the structure and a vehicle.

The non-injury blaze was reported about 2 p.m. in the 18000 block of Tereticornis Avenue, near 11th Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

About 15 firefighters encountered flames in a detached garage. They contained the blaze within 15 minutes, confining the damage to the garage and a vehicle.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.