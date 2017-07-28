Lake Elsinore Clean Team strives to inspire the community

The Lake Elsinore Clean Extreme Team is making a difference, one Lake Elsinore neighborhood at a time.

The Lake Elsinore Clean Extreme Team is a program launched in the city of Lake Elsinore to tackle the problem of littering and illegal dumping and to maintain a beautiful and clean community. The Lake Elsinore Clean Extreme Team was launched late last year and is currently seeking volunteers to come help clean up the community’s roadways, parks, shopping centers and alleyways.

Nicole Dailey, senior management analyst with the city manager’s office, is helping manage the Lake Elsinore Clean Extreme Team on behalf of the city of Lake Elsinore and in coordination with Western Riverside Council of Governments, and she explained the inspiration behind creating the program.

“Last year, the city started to hear from our community that they were concerned about trash and illegal dumping in and around our city,” Dailey said. “As a result, we began to look at ways to address this and established a Litter and Illegal Dumping Council Subcommittee. In the meantime, we were approached by the Western Riverside Council of Governments regarding what we were doing in the city. WRCOG shared that it seemed many of their 16-member cities were experiencing similar concerns and wanted to work with the city of Lake Elsinore on a pilot project to use as a model for other regional cities in the future. Together, we developed the concept, messaging and action items for ‘Clean LE: Love Where You Live.’”

The Lake Elsinore Clean Extreme Team strives to inspire the community to take an active role in being more environmentally-friendly and aware on a daily basis.

“You can help make the community a better place on a day-to-day basis,” Dailey said. “This can be by volunteering for an official clean up event, picking up trash on your own while out and about in our community, reporting illegal dumping or just signing our pledge to do more to keep the community clean by not littering – intentional or unintentional, i.e., creating a greater awareness for what it takes to keep the city clean.”

Dailey also went on to further explain why this program is beneficial for the city of Lake Elsinore and its residents.

“Recognition that our city is our home and we should treat it the same we would our house, car or any other possession we hold dearly,” Dailey said. “Hence, ‘Love Where You Live.’ Our hope is to inspire our community to love where they live and to take an active role in keeping the city of Lake Elsinore clean, beautiful and litter-free.”

To volunteer for the Lake Elsinore Clean Extreme Team, residents can sign up online and will be notified by the city of upcoming clean up events. No commitment is necessary.

All cleanups will take place on sidewalk areas; volunteers will be reminded to use crosswalks to cross all roadways. City staff will be present at every event to monitor, provide water and ensure the safety of the volunteers. Appropriate safety signage will also be posted. All volunteers will be broken up into small groups to clean up key areas in order of priority and based on the number of participants.

More litter pick up events for the Lake Elsinore Clean Extreme Team are scheduled Wednesday, Aug. 2, Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 16.