Lake Elsinore comes to agreement with Alberhill developer Castle & Cooke, all urge ‘no’ vote on special election initiative

Lake Elsinore City Council approved an amended agreement for the Alberhill Villages Specific Plan during its Feb. 14 meeting and urged residents to vote ‘no’ in the May 2 special election for a separate Alberhill Villages Initiative. Should the initiative pass, it would negate the new agreement council approved during the meeting.

Under the new plan, agreed to by both parties, the city could see total gains of about $55.5 million and have secured funding for the developments proposed regional sports park verses the loss of at least $33 million under the plan before voters.

DMG Inc. prepared a new financial impact analysis which was presented to council by Managing Partner Mike Bracken.

According to Bracken, the city stands to gain $25.7 million at the 20-year mark of the project as compared to the current Alberhill Villages Specific Plan being put before voters in a special election May 2. That plan projects a loss of somewhere between $33 million and $243 million based on a variety of factors including the sports park, inclusion in the CFDs and a number of other potential issues that could arise.

“What we can conclude is this, this new FIA based on an amended and restated Alberhill Villages Specific Plan and the accompanying development agreement does provide the financial resources for you to provide good services not only at Alberhill Villages but also to do it without penalizing anybody else in your community,” Bracken said. “You also have funding mechanism through the development for the regional sports park and probably just as importantly, doing it this way also gives you and the developer the flexibility to work through any unforeseen circumstances.”

Fees and costs will generate $30.6 million to the city at build out, which would take approximately 30 years, while the Alberhill Park fee is expected to generate $23.9 million at build out.

The new amendments keep much of the Alberhill Plan the same except for removing the smaller of two lakes and clarifying some language. Upon buildout, the development will boast 8,024 residential units, approximately 3.8 million square feet of non-residential uses, provides a 63.6-acre site for a university or a similar use, an elementary school site and over 194 acres of natural space with multi-use trails. It also allows for interim mining use operations that will be phased out over time as development occurs.

Leibold said the primary provisions of the amendment redefined the land use map and clarify the ambiguities of mining activity setbacks and identifies financing for a 46-acre sports park, something that was problematic for the city.

Changes due to mining activities in the area include retention of a 1,500-foot setback from crushing plants, 500-foot setback from processing and 300-foot setback from excavation operations. The amendments also clarify timing, phasing and responsibilities for completing the development’s parks, including the 46-acre regional sports park. Under the amended plan, the developer is financially responsible for planning and park design, rough grading and adjacent off-site roadway and utility infrastructure and land dedication. The developer will pay a park fee to finance regional park improvements.

The development will also be annexed into the city’s community facilities district for public safety such as police, fire and ambulance and maintenance services for public rights of way and landscaping, Liebold explained.

“We also cleaned up and clarified procedures for specific plan and phase development plan minor modifications and amendments,” she said.

Castle and Cooke has agreed to pay an initial development agreement fee, or DAG fee, of $100,000 to offset city costs and a fee for each of the buildings within the development. Under the amended agreement, the developer will pay $4,500 for each single-family unit, $3,200 for each multifamily unit, $2,500 for each mixed-use dwelling unit and $1 per square foot for each commercial, retail, industrial unit and private institutional and places of worship. Fees will be adjusted annually beginning in July 2018.

The developer will also pay an Alberhill Park Fee that will be equal to $2 per accessible square foot for all residential building permits. Those fees will be placed in an Alberhill Park Fund to be used for improvements on the 46-acre regional sports park.

“It is a secure and promised financing source for the regional sports park,” Liebold said.

Existing development impact fees will be paid at the current rate when they pull building permits beginning the date the plan is approved.

There are no new environmental impacts so no new mitigation reports are required.

Liebold said there were safeguards in place if council approved the new amendments. Should the initiative, a separate agreement from the amended and restated plan, pass in the special election, the new agreement would expire since the development agreement is only tied to the current amended plan.

“Your hands are tied with a voter approved plan,” she said, adding that voters needed to defeat the initiative to which councilmembers agreed.

“This is not a compromise, this is a better plan,” Liebold said. “It takes away ambiguity, it provides certainty to the council and the community.”

Bracken said the city and Castle & Cooke needed to “lock arms and work together.” He also said Castle & Cooke would encourage voters to vote “no” on the initiative.

Not only did council unanimously adopt the resolution approving the addendums and the first reading of the ordinances, they recommended that voters cast a no vote for the initiative which will be decided in the May 2 special election.

“This is a better plan than what has already been adopted,” said Councilman Steve Manos. “Even in the best-case scenario it is a $58 million flip. This is a better plan for the community…. It is time for us to come together and start working for common goals, it is time.”

Mayor Bob McGee said that he agreed it was time to move forward.

“This episode has been a circus there is no other way to say it,” he said. “We need to fold up that tent and send the clowns home.”