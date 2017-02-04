LAKE ELSINORE: Commercial fire burns attic

LAKE ELSINORE – A fire that erupted in a commercial building today was stopped in the attic before it could cause further damage, firefighters said.

The fire was reported at 7:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Crane Street.

First-arriving crews said they saw flames coming from the roof, according to Tawny Castro with the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters contained the blaze 20 minutes later

