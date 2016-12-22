LAKE ELSINORE: Deputies swoop in and stop in-progress carjacking

LAKE ELSINORE – Deputies arrested a man as he was holding a realistic-looking, replica firearm to the head of a man he intended to carjack a vehicle from Thursday, Dec. 22. The incident happened at a shopping center in the 31700 block of Grape Street in Lake Elsinore. A number of businesses are located at the shopping center, including Walmart, Vons, Goodwill, Starbuck’s, Denny’s and several others.





The suspect was later identified as Sawyer Lee Aston, 19, of Wildomar. Deputies charged Aston with attempted carjacking. He was booked at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Lake Elsinore Police Station responded to the shopping center about 12:33 p.m., after receiving reports of a mentally disturbed individual at the location.

“The suspect’s mother called police stating she saw him walking through the parking lot of the shopping center and she believed he was possibly carrying a firearm,” Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Luke Torres wrote in a press release about the incident and arrest.

“The suspect subsequently encountered the manager of a nearby business entering his vehicle in the parking lot,” Torres explained. “The suspect pressed a pistol against the manager’s head and demanded the vehicle keys.”

Deputies converged on the parking lot and confronted Aston with their guns drawn, just as Aston was holding the pistol to the manager’s head. The weapon was later determined to be a semi-automatic BB-gun replica.

The manager was shaken by the encounter, but otherwise uninjured.

A jail record search revealed Aston was being held in lieu of $60,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta Dec. 27.

Anyone with additional information should call Riverside County Sheriff’s dispatch at (951) 776-1099, or the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at (951) 245-3300. Callers can refer to incident file number L163570049 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.