LAKE ELSINORE: Five adults and 3 children displaced in Lake Elsinore blaze

Five adults and three children were displaced when a fire broke out in their home located in the 18000 block of Tereticornis Avenue in Lake Elsinore.

The blaze was reported at 8:26 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13.

Twenty firefighters, one truck company and five engine companies responded to the single-story structure, finding it fully involved upon their arrival, according to a press release issued by Riverside County Cal Fire.

The fire was contained less than an hour later at 9:09 p.m., but the house suffered major damage resulting in the family’s displacement. They did not request assistance from the American Red Cross, according to the release.

No injuries were reported in the incident.