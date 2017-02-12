Lake Elsinore kicks off ‘Best of Lake Elsinore’ photo contest

From calming views of Lake Elsinore to stunning mountain vistas of the Santa Ana Mountains, the city of Lake Elsinore is photogenic, and that’s just what the city hopes to show with its new “Best of Lake Elsinore” photo contest.

“It gives us the chance to show the beauty of Lake Elsinore through our residents’ eyes,” Community Services Director Johnathan Skinner said.

Many of the surrounding cities have run successful photo contests in the past, and Lake Elsinore hopes to see the same successes with their new contest, which is open to amateur and professional photographers. All are invited to submit striking images that capture the “Best of Lake Elsinore” from the city’s natural beauty, recreational activities, architectural points of interest and sporting activities, as well as the people who make Lake Elsinore unique.

All entries in the yearlong contest must be submitted in a digital, TIFF or JPEG format by the 15th of every month to recreation@lake-elsinore.org along with a completed entry form and signed city of Lake Elsinore liability waiver. To download the entry form, visit www.lake-elsinore.org.

By entering the contest, photographers grant the city of Lake Elsinore a royalty-free license to reproduce, distribute and publicly display submitted photographs for advertising, promotional and other purposes. The photographer may or may not be credited when their photo is used. Photographers can submit as many photos as they want, though there will only be one monthly winner.

Winners will be chosen monthly and will receive a “Healthy LE” T-shirt and be featured in the 2018 city of Lake Elsinore calendar. Photos should be a .jpeg file and no larger than 300 dpi.

“What we would like to do with the photos selected once a month is include them in the yearlong calendar that we are doing at the end of the year,” Skinner said. “If they aren’t used for the calendar, they may be used for another piece of marketing we have about the city throughout the year or even longer.”

For more information, please contact Community Services Director Johnathan Skinner at jskinner@lake-elsinore.org or at (951) 674-3124.