LAKE ELSINORE: Man killed in Ortega Highway head-on collision

LAKE ELSINORE – A 56-year-old man was killed and three others were injured today in a three-vehicle crash on the Ortega Highway just west of Lake Elsinore.

The collision occurred about 7 a.m. near Decker Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Lassig.

He said the fatally injured motorist, a Huntington Beach resident whose name was not immediately released, was headed westbound on the Ortega and tried to take a sharp curve going 55 mph in his 2002 Jeep Cherokee, causing him to cross over the double yellow lines and into the eastbound lane.

Avimael Guzman, 47, was coming from the opposite direction in his 2014 Ford F-150, going about the same speed, and did not have time to swerve when he saw the Jeep in his lane, according to Lassig.

A head-on collision ensued, spinning the Jeep around until it stalled in the eastbound lane. The Ford pickup was pushed to the right, where it smashed into a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 49-year-old Clarence White, who attempted to maneuver around the crash as it happened, but didn’t have the space, Lassig said.

The Jeep driver was airlifted to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, where he died roughly three hours later.

The SUV passenger, a 53-year-old Huntington Beach woman, suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to Inland Valley hospital for treatment, as were Guzman and White, who had minor injuries, according to Lassig.

The highway was shut down until 10 a.m. while the CHP conducted a preliminary investigation and the wreckage was cleared.