LAKE ELSINORE: Pedestrian suffers “major injuries” after being struck by motorist

LAKE ELSINORE – A pedestrian sustained major injuries after being struck by a motorist Tuesday, Jan. 17. The vehicle versus pedestrian accident happened in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Hursh Street, directly across the street from a Circle K and a U.S Postal Annex in Lake Elsinore.

The pedestrian was crossing the busy roadway at night, outside of an established cross walk when they were struck by the passing vehicle.

Officials have not publicly identified the pedestrian or the driver, who reportedly remained at the scene after the traffic collision.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Lake Elsinore police station and other emergency first responders rushed to the scene after several people called 911 to report the accident about 6:45 p.m.

The first arriving officials confirmed a pedestrian had been struck, causing the victim major traumatic injuries.

Cal Fire/Riverside County firefighter/paramedics treated the victim at the scene before AMR medics transported the subject to a local area hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

While firefighters and paramedics were treating the victim, sheriff’s officials called for the temporary closure of Lakeshore Drive, to ensure the safety of emergency first responders at the scene.

After striking the pedestrian the driver of the involved vehicle stopped and remained at the scene and was reportedly cooperating with sheriff’s officials.

Alcohol and/or drug intoxication were not suspected to be factors in Tuesday’s accident.

Lake Elsinore police officials are still investigating the cause of the collision.

The road was reopened by 8 p.m., just over one hour after the accident was reported.