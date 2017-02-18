Lake Elsinore Planning Commission endorses Alberhill Villages

In a surprise move, the city of Lake Elsinore Planning Commission has given its endorsement of the long-troubled Alberhill Villages being developed by Castle & Cooke after coming to an agreement during a Feb. 7 Planning Commission meeting.

The commission voted 5-0 to recommend the city council approve the Alberhill Villages Specific Plan, which will go before voters in a special election May 2.

Lake Elsinore Community Development Director Grant Taylor gave a presentation to the commission, giving a brief history and showing the proposed amendments for the project.

On the land use map, the boundaries remain the same, the land use designations and open space all remain the same. The only difference, according to Taylor, is the smaller of two lakes has been removed.

“The primary provisions are to redefine the land use map and clarify ambiguities of mining activity setbacks… ,” Taylor said. “One of the challenges is identifying a financing mechanism for that 46-acre sports park that we have done, and there is also clarifying certain implementation provisions, primarily the minor modifications. Basically, setting boundaries.”

Changes due to mining activities in the area include a 1,500-foot setback from crushing plants, 500-foot setback from processing and 300-foot setback from excavation operations, Taylor said. Mining will be phased out over time as the area is developed.

Other changes include narrowed and subject-entitled, projectwide development standards, clarification of timing phasing and financial responsibilities for the parks including the 45-acre regional sports park and the procedures and boundaries that Castle & Cooke need to operate under if they make any changes to the development plan.

Taylor also proposed a development agreement which includes vested rights, development agreement fees, an Alberhill Park fee which includes $2 per square foot being put into a fund for the sports park development and locking in existing development fees.

Taylor said the planning department worked with Castle & Cooke on the changes.

“It’s good for the city, it protects the city, provides an opportunity for quality development,” he said.

The estimated cost for the May 2 special election is estimated to be somewhere in the range of $73,000-$83,000.

If voters approve the plan, it opens the door for the city to have 8,024 homes, condos or apartments, 3.8 million square feet of commercial space, space for a college or university, an elementary school and 45 smaller pocket parks, allowing for up to 27,000 more Lake Elsinore residents at its buildout 30 years from now.

The city council is expected to hear the issue and possibly adopt an ordinance approving the addendum at its Feb. 14 meeting.