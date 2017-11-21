Lake Elsinore Rotarians install their first community lending library

LAKE ELSINORE – The Rotary Club of Lake Elsinore has just installed its first Lending Library at the Lake Elsinore Chamber of Commerce, 132 W. Graham Ave., in Lake Elsinore. A worldwide program, more than 16,000 lending libraries are available in countries worldwide.

“The vision of the libraries is to inspire reading,” Rachel Borg, Rotarian and local teacher, said after seeing the idea in a Rotarian magazine and challenging the club to participate. “Lots of our club members volunteered to build the libraries and look for book donations. It was exciting to see the enthusiasm.”

Not everyone has easy access to the public library system, particularly with the closure of smaller libraries, so the lending library project will provide ready access to books within walking distance. Residents will be able to follow the “take a book, leave a book” approach. The project was started by Rotarian Toss Bol in 2009 in Wisconsin, and it has spread worldwide. The libraries are designed, constructed and installed by Rotarians and friends of Rotarians who donate their time and tools.

“Providing access to books for families in our community, especially children and encouraging them to read is just one of our literacy goals each year,” Club President Rick Morsch said. “We also donate dictionaries and thesaurus books to students at all of our schools.”

The Rotary Club of Lake Elsinore meets 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Ortega Conference Center, 520 Chaney St., in Lake Elsinore. An evening extension club meets 6:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Pints and Quarts Restaurant in Lake Elsinore.

For information about Rotary programs, visit www.lakeelsinorerotary.org or call (951) 219-5352.