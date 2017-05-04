LAKE ELSINORE: Teacher arrested, accused of sex crimes involving a minor

LAKE ELSINORE – Details are still emerging after Riverside County Sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of a Lake Elsinore area high school teacher Tuesday, May 2. The teacher, a 30-year-old, Lake Elsinore resident, has been accused of sex crimes involving a minor, according to sheriff’s officials.





After an investigation, authorities arrested Daniel Warren Wilson, Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant James Woodland explained in a written press release after Wilson’s arrest. Officials arrested Wilson at an unspecified location on Riverside Drive in Lake Elsinore.

Wilson was booked into the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime and possession of child pornography. Both are felonies.

Wilson, who was placed on leave after his arrest, is a teacher at Lakeside High School, which is part of the Lake Elsinore Unified School District, is located on the 32000 block of Riverside Drive in Lake Elsinore.

According to a Lakeside High School staff directory – that no longer displays Wilson’s image – he teaches Advanced Biology and is an athletic trainer. He is also listed as a “dual-enrollment” teacher.

The investigation into Wilson’s alleged criminal activity began May 2, about 3:30 p.m.

“Officers and investigators from the Lake Elsinore Police Department were notified of a possible adult exchanging pornographic photos with a student via social media,” Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant James Woodland explained in a written press release after Wilson’s arrest. “Through the investigation, a teacher at Lakeside High School was identified as suspect.”

Based on their investigation, authorities arrested Wilson.

Parents of Lakeside students were first advised about the allegations and arrest this afternoon when they received a voice message from Lakeside Principal Peter Hopping.

Hopping’s recorded message explained that police officials were investigating a “very serious matter” involving a faculty member at the school. The message, which did not name Wilson or specify any of the allegations against him, explained the school district was cooperating with sheriff’s officials conducting the investigation.

“The teacher is currently on leave until further notice,” Hopping explained in the message. “To respect the rights of all persons involved, we are currently unable to publicly comment on the allegations or specifics of this case.”

According to the message, counselors were going to be made available to any students who need or request them.

An online jail records search showed Wilson was released within hours of his arrest after posting $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta June 27.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator Cornett at (951) 245-3300. Callers can refer to incident file number L141220141 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.