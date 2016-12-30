LAKE ELSINORE: Temecula robbery suspect arrested after pursuit, crash

LAKE ELSINORE – Deputies arrested a robbery suspect after a dangerous vehicle and foot pursuit Friday, Dec. 29. The incident began about 2:40 p.m., in the 30000 Block of Temecula Parkway in the City of Temecula.





Shaun Manuel Adamson, 33, of Chino was arrested and later booked into the Southwest Detention Center for charges related to robbery, possession of stolen property, identity theft, felony evading, resisting or delaying a peace officer, and theft warrants out of San Bernardino county.

A witness who followed the suspect’s vehicle after the robbery provided the suspect’s information to sheriff’s officials. The suspect was later identified as Adamson.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Temecula Police station requested assistance from Lake Elsinore deputies in locating a suspect and vehicle that was used in the Temecula robbery, according to Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Dan Ponder. Riverside Sheriff’s helicopter STAR 9 was also called in to assist in locating the vehicle.

Aviation crew members eventually tracked Adamson’s car to the 31000 Block of Grape Street in Lake Elsinore.

When a Lake Elsinore deputy attempted to stop Adamson’s vehicle in the area of Grape Street and Summerhill Drive, “the suspect refused to stop, at which time a vehicle pursuit ensued,” Ponder said.

Adamson “fled onto the northbound I-15 freeway, then exited back onto surface streets within the city of Lake Elsinore, committing numerous dangerous traffic violations and throwing evidence from the vehicle,” Ponder explained.

Adamson eventually got back on to the northbound I-15 freeway with deputies still in pursuit. He then attempted to exit the freeway at Weirick Road in the unincorporated area of Corona.

Due to his excessive speed, Adamson was unable to negotiate the turn as he exited the freeway. As Adamson lost control of his vehicle, the car collided with the curb on one side of the road, then crossed over all lanes of traffic before colliding with the curb on the opposite side of the roadway.

Adamson fled on foot from his disabled vehicle, running through several businesses. Deputies quickly apprehended Adamson without further incident.

“No civilians or officers were injured during or after the pursuit,” Ponder said.

During a search of Adamson’s vehicle, deputies located and recovered numerous items of stolen property that belonged to victims throughout Riverside and Orange counties, according to Ponder.

“The victims in these cases are currently being notified in an effort to return their stolen property,” Ponder said.

An online jail records search revealed Adamson was being held in lieu of $100,000 and he is scheduled to be arraigned at the Southwest Justice Center Jan. 3.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Riverside County Sheriff’s dispatch at (951) 776-1099, or the Lake Elsinore Police Department at (951) 245-3300. Callers can refer to incident file number L163640068 or TE163640091 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.