Lake Elsinore’s unexpected Christmas gift

Stephanie Lai

valleystaff@reedermedia.com

With the onset of heavy rains throughout the region, Lake Elsinore is feeling the effects of the recent rainfall. Good news for the City of Elsinore and Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District.

Measuring 45.5 inches of recorded rainfall Dec. 19, the region has seen an increase to 56 inches within a matter of eight days. As a result, Canyon Lake Dam spilled over for the first time since 2011 bringing a new supply of freshwater to the lake.

“Lake Elsinore is currently at its lowest recorded level since 1993 and part of that is due to the drought and because of the drought, Canyon Lake has not overflowed in five years,” Lake Elsinore Senior Management Analyst Nicole Daily said. In the past years such a large overflow has been absent, and the new trend of rain is promising to the city as the overflow is predicted to continue streaming.

“The lake has risen a foot and we are calling it our Christmas miracle,” Daily said.

Currently, “95 percent of the water in Lake Elsinore comes from the San Jacinto watershed arising from the San Jacinto Mountains by Idyllwild moving 720 square miles down to Lake Elsinore, however passing by through Canyon Lake,” Daily said.

The stream of water eventually overflows into Lake Elsinore as it is a primary water source for the lake.

While the lake remains 8 feet under the optimal level for a healthy state, the rain has brought potential and a significant difference since August. According to the analysts, the most recent measurements from EVMWD, as of Dec. 28, the lake is at 1,233.46 feet mean sea level, approximately 8 feet under the recommended 1,240 feet. If the trends continue and the lake reaches its optimal level, the city may find the potential to decrease the amount of recycled water injections.

The simple recent rain storms do not profoundly change the environment, however, the effects are quite visible, according to officials. Less evaporation is present due to colder weathers. Old Spring street re-emerged due to evaporation leaving traces of water islands, however with the recent storms the City has seen the street once again submerged. The depth of the lake is significantly changing. The shallower parts of the lake have gained depth with the city anticipating more rainstorms to follow.

In terms of the health of the lake itself, an increase in water equates to a healthier environment, analysts say. The overflow of water coming into the lake dilutes the cyanobacteria and toxins in the water -two concerns that arose during the summer algae blooms in Lake Elsinore. Early samplings in December saw a decrease in toxins.

“Ultimately more water helps improve the overall quality of the lake as can it prevent future algae blooms if we can get the lake level back to where it should be,” Daily explained.

As for wildlife in and around the lake, there are more reported migratory birds, fish and animals seen on the lake. As the water increases, the environment becomes more habitable for birds and fish along with human recreation on the lake.

