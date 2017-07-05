Lakeland Village Community Center awarded Community Improvement Designation funds

The Riverside County board of supervisors allocated District 1 Community Improvement Designation funds for the Lakeland Village Community Center.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote June 13 approved a CID grant of $5,935 to the county’s Economic Development Agency, which will use the funding to purchase or rent maintenance equipment.

Each county supervisor has a discretionary CID budget which can be allocated to nonprofit organizations, public agencies, county departments or other community organizations with programs which serve the social needs of the county’s population. The recommendations must be ratified by a majority of the board of supervisors. The District 1 funds allocated June 13 were from the budget of Supervisor Kevin Jeffries.

The Lakeland Village Community Center is on Grand Avenue in Lake Elsinore. The community center is owned by the county of Riverside and opened last year, but equipment to maintain the 18.5-acre property was not acquired. The equipment the center hopes to purchase with the CID funds includes a riding lawn mower, a brush cutter, a large auger, a large hammer drill and a pallet jack. The CID grant also allows any remaining funds to be used for future maintenance equipment purchases or rentals when needed.