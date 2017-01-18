Life of Martin Luther King Jr. celebrated at Murrieta business

Laron Harvey leads a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration as master of ceremony and introduces a variety of speakers at Rico’s Barber Shop & Styles in Murrieta, Jan. 16. Shane Gibson photo


Theron Hart provides an invocation during the start of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration honoring MLK’s life and civil rights activism, Jan. 16. Shane Gibson photo


Marc Rittikaidachar (center) presents a brief fact about Martin Luther King Jr. during an MLK Day celebration at Rico’s Barber Shop & Styles in Murrieta, Jan. 16. Rittikaidachar, along with his colleagues at Rico’s, read historical and notable facts about Martin Luther King Jr. passion for equality. Shane Gibson photo


Melvin Roundtree presents a notable fact about Martin Luther King Jr. during an MLK Day celebration at Rico’s Barber Shop & Styles in Murrieta, Jan. 16. Shane Gibson photo


Cleveland Burnley presents a notable fact about Martin Luther King Jr. during an MLK Day celebration at Rico’s Barber Shop & Styles in Murrieta, Jan. 16. Shane Gibson photo


Murrieta Mayor Rick Gibbs speaks at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Rico’s Barber Shop & Styles, Jan. 16. Mayor Gibbs spoke about remembering the days during Martin Luther King’s civil rights movement and the harsh discrimination that took place.  Shane Gibson photo


People gather to remember and honor Martin Luther King Jr. at Rico’s Barber Shop & Styles in Murrieta, Jan. 16. Shane Gibson photo


Owner of Rico’s Barber Shop & Styles Dr. Charles Washington, provides closing remarks during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, Jan. 16. Dr. Washington stated that he hopes to work with the city of Murrieta in creating and organizing an annual MLK Day in the community. Shane Gibson photo


A cake with an edible print of Martin Luther King Jr. is offered to guests after the conclusion of the MLK Day celebration at Rico’s Barber Shop & Styles in Murrieta, Jan. 16. Shane Gibson photo


