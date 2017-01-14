Linfield Villages to provide positive community benefits

Local residents Chris and Cindy Kostecka had been looking for a quality senior living opportunity for Cindy’s mother and were very frustrated with their options. They ended up choosing one in Vista despite it not being convenient.

“We were excited when we heard about Generations’ plan to come to Temecula and build Linfield Village,” Chris Kostecka said, “Their philosophy, scope and plan is just what we have been looking for and more.”

Linfield Village, a retirement community partnership between Linfield Christian School and Generations, will be built on 14 unused acres on the 105-acre Linfield campus. The project is still under development with city engineers and the Temecula planning department with an expected groundbreaking in 2017.

The community will feature residences for independent living, assisted living and memory care, including studio, one and two bedroom apartments, penthouses and cottage-style homes for independent living; studio and one and two bedroom apartments for assisted living; and friendship and private apartments for memory care. The homes will be available on a monthly rental basis with no buy-in fee.

Linfield Village will be unique in Temecula and the surrounding area because of amenities and benefits not only for the residents, but also for the Temecula community. These include both economic benefits as well as well as lifestyle and recreational opportunities.

When completed, Linfield Village will create over 100 full-time jobs and employ 30 part-time employees. These range from entry level to senior management positions such as administrators, accountants, nursing staff, care givers, cooks, wait staff, fitness trainers, activities, maintenance and transportation to name a few. The jobs created will produce annual payroll income over $4.5 million, and will also result in a significant increase in property taxes on the existing land and improvements. Food, supplies and other support services will be purchased from local businesses as well.

“Seniors today want and expect new types of housing, services, activities and amenities, different from previous generations,” Generations CEO Chip Gabriel said. “An interactive and multi-generational campus will offer this. We are not aware of any developments like this in greater Riverside or surrounding counties.

Linfield Village will serve both the residents of greater Temecula and the friends and family of Village residents who will relocate here.

“It has been Generations experience that approximately 80 percent of the residents will be those who currently live within a 10-mile radius of the site,” Gabriel said. “These individuals currently do not have the type of housing and lifestyle that this development will provide. It will allow them to age in place and not have to leave the community for services. The remaining 20 percent of the residents will move into this community, typically because they have an adult child that lives in the area.”

Generations has plans to widen the main access road – Rancho Vista Road – to four lanes, and the community has plans to reduce potential traffic impact. Linfield Village will have its own transportation including a bus, van and town car that residents can access for use in and around the community. Scheduled outings, during non-school commute times, to shopping, restaurants and entertainment will use these community transportation services.

“It has been our experience that once residents move in and get adjusted to their new home, the majority drive very little after that,” Gabriel said. This development will create no demand on the local school system, as it is an age-restricted community.

In addition to compatibility with their mission, landscaping spaces and architecture, for Linfield Christian School, the economic impact will be significant. The land parcel sale for the joint project will allow Linfield to lower their debt from previous infrastructure upgrades and stabilize their tuition. Once the project reaches capacity benchmarks and is cash flow positive, distributions from the joint venture management company will be generated. This sustainable income will allow Linfield Christian School to provide more competitive teacher salaries and add new programs, such as their science, technology, engineering, art and design and math or STEAM program and a four-year biomedical program. It will also help with deferred maintenance projects on campus: athletic fields and facilities, elementary and pre-K facilities, academic buildings and classroom improvement and expansions.

Other benefits go well beyond the economic impact. It will be a state-of-the-art campus integrating seniors with the greater community. Linfield Village has a campus center with pedestrian walkways that adjoin amenities such as restaurants and dining options, fitness and wellness facilities, fine arts and entertainment amenities, bank, medical clinic and various meeting room facilities.

“Our mission is enhancing lives and celebrating the excitement of living,” Gabriel said.

Some of the shared usage features with the local communities include a 300-seat indoor theater with full theater seating, acoustics, stage and professional lighting and sound. This theater will house a full schedule of movies, stage productions and special events for year-round entertainment open to the community. The wellness center, open to city residents, “is a key to our core value of vitality where we engage all aspects of wellness,” Gabriel said. “It includes top-of-the-line exercise rooms, aerobics room, therapy rooms, hot tub, spa services and a lap pool.”

The village includes additional shared usage amenities such as a medical clinic, large and small conference rooms with audio/visual equipment, a board room and outdoor 9-hole putting course. The common public area has planned a full restaurant, bistro, cafe for coffee and light refreshment, salon, gift shop, intra-faith chapel and credit union.

The adjacency of the Linfield Village to the Linfield Christian School will foster synergies and opportunities that will benefit both parties. The school will have access to the facilities such as the theater, fitness complex and restaurant; the Generations residents can enjoy sporting events, fine arts performances and Village contact.

Linfield’s mission of a Christ-centered education includes student community service, a part of which can be spent interacting with and ministering to the residents of the Village. “Our seniors throughout this country have much to offer in the way of experience and knowledge but are often marginalized in our youth-conscious culture,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel emphasized that Generations manages each of their properties and they are not turned over to management companies.

“We want to be good neighbors to the Temecula community for a long time to come,” Gabriel said. “Importantly, the Village will be designed with architectural integrity and sustainable business practices and features with the intent of long term operations and ownership by the sponsors. The plan is to blend in and capture the spirit of the best local design features here in Temecula to enhance the community of which we will become an integral part.”

The project is currently at the final stages of the entitlement process with many of the approval steps completed. Two community meetings have been held and a number of issues and concerns have been addressed by Generations, including architectural design changes to improve neighbor sight lines.

“This is an exciting project,” Chris Kostecka said. “We look forward to having Cindy’s mother living closer to us and our kids.”