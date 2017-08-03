Local family raising money for autism assistance dog

TEMECUA – Jake Baker is a 14-year-old who loves building Lego sets and going to the beach. Jake has trouble communicating with others and gets overwhelmed easily, due to autism. To help him adjust to unfamiliar situations and enjoy life more, his parents are raising money through the nonprofit group, Red Basket, to purchase a service dog.

When Jake was young, his parents noticed that he preferred to be by himself and would often be in his own world. He was diagnosed with autism at 2 years old. As he got older, Jake started to feel uneasy in large groups or around loud noises. He often internalized his uneasiness by humming, rocking and shuffling his hands. To help him

manage his anxieties, Jake’s parents tried to maintain a quiet and simple lifestyle, but have found that it limited Jake’s experiences.

To improve his quality of life, Jake’s parents applied for an autism assistance dog through Little Angels Service dogs. This group trains dogs to provide assistance dogs to people who need them. The service is expensive, and will cost Jake’s family around $24,000. To help offset the costs of training Jake’s dog, his parents have created an online fundraiser through to raise $20,000.

“This dog will be the friend Jake deserves,” Jake’s mother Tonya said.

The fundraiser will be held online through Aug. 12. To learn more or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit

www.redbasket.org/1345/jakes-autism-assistance-journey.

Red Basket, founded in 2012, is a web-based, nonprofit 501(c)(3) public charity headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and is dedicated to helping individuals raise money for personal emergencies and community improvement projects in a fee-free environment. Red Basket is fully supported by WoodmenLife which covers Red Basket’s administrative costs in their entirety so 100 percent of donations are directly passed through to the cause. To learn more about Red Basket, visit www.Redbasket.org.

WoodmenLife was founded in 1890 as a not-for-profit entity. The organization gives back to its more than 700,000 customers, who join together in a commitment to family, community and country. With a legacy of financial stability, WoodmenLife offers quality life insurance and retirement products. To learn more about WoodmenLife, visit www.woodmen.org.