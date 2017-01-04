LOCAL NEWS: Rain expected to arrive to Riverside County Wednesday night

RIVERSIDE – Rain may start falling tonight in much of Riverside County.

A slight chance of rain in the evening hours is in the forecast for Riverside metro areas, the surrounding valleys and the mountains. The possibility of precipitation will spread overnight to the San Gorgonio Pass zone, which includes the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs and to the Coachella Valley on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said roadways throughout the Inland Empire may be slick during Thursday morning’s commute.

Predicted rainfall amounts through Thursday night range from a hundredth of an inch or so in the deserts to about a quarter-inch in the valleys around Riverside to between a half-inch and eight-tenths of an inch in the mountains, according to the weather service. The snow level is expected to remain above 7,000 feet.

Strong winds with gusts of 40 to 45 miles per hour are also expected overnight in the mountains and on Thursday in the Coachella Valley and along the San Gorgonio Pass. Only light winds are expected in the valleys around Riverside.

The bout of inclement weather is expected to end early Friday, according to the NWS.