Local sculptor debuts newest work

DE LUZ – Nationally recognized sculptor and De Luz resident Austin Casson has recently installed two life-sized horse sculptures in La Cresta in Murrieta.

One of Casson’s bronze eagles was presented to President George H.W. Bush by Howie Long. Five of his works are installed in the world golf hall of fame and the permanent Breeder’s Cup Trophy, and the “Mare and Foal” bronze at the Thoroughbred Hall Of Fame, are his as well.

Casson has been a resident of the area since 1997 and many of his sculptures are well known in the area.

This latest work is called “Partners” and includes Casson’s border collie “Silka” returning a wind-blown hat to her master.

“Silka is gone now but every time I am here, its pretty special,” said Casson.

Weighing in at over a ton, these pieces were sculpted at the California Sculpture Academy in Fallbrook where an overhead crane was necessary to complete this six- month project.

The sculptures were funded by the Trail Blazers Club and the support of many La Cresta residents.

To view Casson’s complete works, go to www.austincasson.com or contact him at (951) 316-4294.