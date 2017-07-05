Locals earn recognition at San Diego County Fair photography exhibition

The San Diego County Fair includes an Exhibition of Photography, and Riverside County photographers were among those whose pictures were displayed and won awards.

Eleven photos taken by Anita Ross of Temecula won awards.

In the Wild Animals – Birds category she won first place for her “Fashionista” photo of an African crowned crane, fourth place for “I’ve Got My Eyes On You” which is of a pelican sitting in the water with its reflection, and honorable mention for “Pretty Little Love Birds” which features two white-fronted bee-eaters on a branch with their beaks touching, “Goliath” with a standing Goliath heron in Africa, and “Up, Up and Away” of a snowy egret in flight with leaves below.

In the Wild Animals – Birds class Ross took second place for “Surprise!” in which an adult lowland gorilla is holding a juvenile and honorable mention for “Eye to Eye” of a Sumatran tiger, “Distinguished Gentleman” which is a head bust of a mandrill primate, and “Scar, King of the Mara” featuring the head of a male lion from the Masai Mara in Kenya.

Ross also received honorable mention awards in the Still Life class for her “Masquerade” photo of an Italian mask with a black background and in the Family Moments category for “Hangin’ in Old Town” in which a brother and sister with a dog are in front of the door of a wooden building.

Maria Serrano of Hemet took the first-place photo in the Black and White Nature class; “Barricaded in Our Hands” shows an armadillo rolled into a ball on a man’s hand.

Serrano added second place in the Wild Animals – Birds competition for “Rushing into Love” with “rushing” meaning the courtship the western grebes on Lake Hodges are displaying.

An honorable mention award in the “Our Best Friend” competition was given to Serrano for “Gin and Tonic Please” which is her photo of a Chihuahua wearing a necktie and with a paw on a stool.

Winchester’s Robin Spalding won two awards in the Digital Photographic Art category.

The second-place photo was “Fall to Pieces” which is of a young woman with some parts of her body replaced by jigsaw puzzle pieces on the ground.

Spalding’s honorable mention recognition was for “Eater of Passion” which is a portrait from the neck up of a face with a large mouth but no eyes or nose.

Chip Morton of Menifee received honorable mention acknowledgment for three of his photographs.

Two of those were in the Color – Waterscapes, Seascapes, Waterfalls, Water Details, Etc. category; “Beach Day” emphasizes the tide with the sea behind and some shore in front while “Pfeifer Sea Door” is a sunset light through a sea door at Pfeiffer State Beach in Big Sur.

Morton’s other honorable mention award was in the All Other Plants and Trees competition; “Last of the Ancient Ones” is a photo of a Joshua tree at night.

Steven King of San Jacinto received an honorable mention ribbon in the Color – People, Informal Candid Images category. He took a photograph of a steampunk enthusiast and called his photo “Minstrel of Mayhem”.

Winchester photographer Carl Tyler received an honorable mention ribbon in the Color – Waterscapes, Seascapes, Waterfalls, Water Details, Etc. competition for “Mono Lake” which features a reflection of that lake.

The exhibition received 4,368 entries, and 1,244 of those were accepted to hang.