LouEllen Ficke receives Rotary Award for Vocational Excellence

Jann Gentry

Special to Valley News

The Rotary Award for Vocational Excellence, also called the RAVE award, is awarded to special people in the community who have had positive impacts in their workplace and community. People from all walks of life are considered by the Rotary club making the presentation.

This year the NewGen Rotary Club awarded LouEllen Ficke of the Murrieta Rotary Club with the RAVE award.

“Presenting the award to LouEllen Ficke as our first recipient was a hands-down, unanimous decision by the committee tasked with selection,” Adria Poindexter, NewGen representative, said. “It is evident that Lou has had a positive impact on many, many people in this Valley, myself included, so it was an honor to present that to her, in front of her Club.”

Ficke has been a resident of Southern California for many years and a valued member of the banking industry since 1973. Presently the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley, Ficke has also opened Ohana Pacific Bank in Honolulu, Discovery Bank in San Marcos and Valley Merchants Bank in Hemet. Over the years, she has served as vice president and marketing administrator in the banks where she has worked, developing marketing strategies, directing advertising efforts and community relations activities utilizing business and interpersonal communication skills not always associated with CFOs.

Community service is an integral part of Ficke’s life. She is on the board of directors of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce, a member of the board of the Santa Rosa Plateau Foundation and is treasurer for the Big Hearts for Little Hearts Guild of Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital in Murrieta. She is also a contributing member of the Temecula Valley Guild, is a board member of Slow Food of Temecula Valley and is a member of the Women’s Peer Connection Group. She is also a very active participant in the Murrieta Rotary Club.