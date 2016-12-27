Low storage levels, drought cause Rancho California Water District to suspend boat launches at Vail Lake Jan. 1

TEMECULA – The continued serious need to conserve and use water wisely due to the statewide drought was highlighted as the Rancho California Water District announced plans to indefinitely suspend boat launches at Vail Lake beginning Jan. 1, 2017, because of low lake levels.

Storage levels at Vail Lake have receded as water was drawn to meet the District’s supply needs and little rainfall occurred to replenish the lake. Vail Lake water levels have reached the end of the boat ramp therefore it is unsafe to currently launch boats.

“This action speaks volumes about the seriousness of the water-supply situation we are facing and continued conservation is essential,” said General Manager Jeff Armstrong. “We understand the public recreation impacts this action will have at the lake and while we remain proud of Vail Lake and the recreation it provides, the lakes primary purpose is to provide a reliable water supply to our customers.”

During the suspension, Vail Lake will remain open to the public with shoreline fishing available.

Vail Lake has a storage capacity of 46,200 acre feet per year and the average operating level is 23,000 acre feet per year. Currently storage in the lake is approximately 8,000 acre feet far below the average operating level. (An acre-foot of water is nearly 326,000 gallons, about the amount used by two typical households in a year).

The District uses water stored in Vail Lake as part of its recharge for the groundwater basin that provides approximately 25 percent – 40 percent of the District’s water supply. Groundwater provides high quality water to RCWD customers, provides a reliable water source during drought times, partially insulates customers from imported water price increases and is significantly less expensive than imported water.