Lt. Col. Ghyno Kellman reflects on 30 years of service in the United States Marine Corps

Stephanie Lai

“He’s traveled the world,” Wendy Kellman said.

At the end of this month, Lt. Col. Ghyno G.Kellman will be leaving for his sixth deployment to Iraq. His 30 years of service in the Marine Corps has given him the opportunity to travel to foreign countries all over the world. Gone for months to a year at a time, his career has been fulfilling, not to mention long. While most Marines retire after 20 years, Kellman has exceeded his service and is determined to continue as long as his physical health will allow him.

Kellman’s wife Wendy described her husband’s years in service, saying he was passionate about his life as a Marine. He originally enlisted into service because his life path after high school was unclear.

“He didn’t have the money for college, so he joined the Marines to gain experience but along the way, he gained a sense of independence,” she said.

While serving, he was able to get his associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degree in business and administration. His work gave him the opportunity to excel in college and love his career simultaneously.

His love for mentoring young Marines and being a strong leader has kept Kellman in service all these years. His countless memories, however, comes down to graduating from the Marine Corps boot camp in 1986. That moment turned his life around and gave him the opportunity, not to just excel at what he does, but to encourage others to join the Marines as well.

Kellman’s experience as a young Marine has influenced his entire career, as he took on an active role early. Now, he advises youth in the community to consider military service if they do not have a place to start.

“This is a place to go,” Kellman said as he references the benefits of the GI Bill which assists veterans by providing college or vocational education among other benefits.

With the support of his family, Wendy believes her husband’s service has taught her family to grow stronger as, “Absence makes the heart hold stronger,” she said.

Wendy took on the role of being the sole head of the house while her husband was deployed, something that has given her a greater sense of independence. Even though much of his time is spent away from home, Wendy said the family has grown closer, more appreciative for the work her husband has done and of the qualities he upholds.

As a strong leader, his service has enhanced his core values as a perfectionist.

“Marine’s take pride in everything they do and they do not second guess the decisions they make because it is so organized,” Wendy explained.

His work has given the family pride in their nation and pride in the difference that Lt. Col. Kellman has made in many lives in all his years of service.