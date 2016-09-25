Luiseño Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution to hold meeting

TEMECULA – The Luiseño Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its first meeting of the new term on Sept. 27, in Temecula. The new Board of Directors has an eventful and entertaining year planned. The guest speaker for this meeting will be Donna Derrick of the California State Society Daughters of the American Revolution Speakers Bureau. She will be speaking on “The Colonial Kitchen.”
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Luiseño Chapter. The October meeting will be a celebration of this significant event. Activities and events are in the planning.
DAR membership is available to any woman, 18 to 100, interested in tracing her heritage to ancestors to brought about our freedom in the American Revolution. The Luiseno Chapter Registrar will provide guidance and assistance to anyone wishing to become a member. Women wishing to attend the meeting and seeking more information about membership in the DAR, contact the membership chairman at bishopwm@ca.rr.com or phone (951) 926-3994.
I love all my DAR friends this the greatest Chapter ever you have bless so many of us Veterans , sorry for not hearing from me in so long -transfer to LA and you know became twice as busy,still speaking everywhere also i waa in a bad car accident and had to retire from Us Veta not speaking or fundraising? I love you all and anytime you lovely ladies need me just call ok,
Art Rivas Army Veteran formerly Homeless 26yrs ago
I’m sorry I meant still speaking and fundraising and daily helping my fellow Vets Tbank uoy