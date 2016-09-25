Luiseño Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution to hold meeting

TEMECULA – The Luiseño Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its first meeting of the new term on Sept. 27, in Temecula. The new Board of Directors has an eventful and entertaining year planned. The guest speaker for this meeting will be Donna Derrick of the California State Society Daughters of the American Revolution Speakers Bureau. She will be speaking on “The Colonial Kitchen.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Luiseño Chapter. The October meeting will be a celebration of this significant event. Activities and events are in the planning.

DAR membership is available to any woman, 18 to 100, interested in tracing her heritage to ancestors to brought about our freedom in the American Revolution. The Luiseno Chapter Registrar will provide guidance and assistance to anyone wishing to become a member. Women wishing to attend the meeting and seeking more information about membership in the DAR, contact the membership chairman at bishopwm@ca.rr.com or phone (951) 926-3994.