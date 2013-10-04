Make-A-Wish sends local boy to meet celebrity group The Wiggles

A boy in Temecula was granted a wish by the Make-A-Wish foundation to see The Wiggles, a popular children’s entertainment group, at Filippi’s restaurant on Monday, Sept. 9.

The wish was granted to Joey Hoke, 13, who was joined by his family, relatives and friends.

Hoke’s disability began when he was born. He has multiple health issues and has had a total of 19 surgeries in his lifetime. Although Hoke is 13, he’s about the size of a 5-year-old.

“He’ll always be very small and very fragile,” said Hoke’s mother, Kellie Hoke.

When Hoke found out that his wish had been granted, he screamed with excitement.

Filippi’s is also Hoke’s favorite restaurant.

Because Hoke doesn’t like sweets, the restaurant put a candle in a meatball for his birthday, after that it became his favorite place to eat, his mother recalled.

Although Hoke’s favorite waitress was off the night his wish was being granted, she still came in to congratulate him, who his mother said he has a crush on.

“All the waitresses and waiters were so cute with him,” his mother said.

Although he is getting older he’s still very much a kid, because of his disability, she also said.

This wish is the thing he’s always wanted. The Make-A-Wish foundation has done every little detail to make it perfect, his mother added.

The night was over the top, said Stephanie Walley, a representative at Make-A-Wish.

“It was amazing, he was so, so excited,” she said.

Walley described Hoke as a charming boy with an infectious smile. He was in tears and it became an emotional night.

“It was wonderful to see that smile on his face,” Walley said.

Children, ages 3-18, granted a wish by the foundation have life threatening diseases.

For a child’s wish to be granted an application is submitted by the child’s parents or physician and the foundation reviews the application. The child is chosen by health issue and age.

Hoke’s mother said Joey wants to perform in The Wiggles group. The children’s group is intended for a preschool audience, so it’s not just about watching the show.

“He loves to put on shows and perform for people,” she said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, a limo picked up Hoke from his house to take him to the Grove in Anaheim to meet The Wiggles before the concert began.

Before Tuesday, Hoke didn’t know what a limo was until his parents explained to him “it’s what picks up the movie stars to go places.” His mother said he started screaming and crying with excitement.

“The best part about granting this wish like this is seeing the child smile all night,” said Walley.

“[He knows] this whole thing is for him and they don’t have to worry about anything,” she said. “And the positive energy that comes from that kind of excitement is so good. And studies have shown that children do improve from positive endorphins that are released when they are that happy.”

“It’s something that he’ll remember forever,” Walley added.