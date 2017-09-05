Man accused of causing fatal crash in hemet arrested

HEMET – A man accused of drunken driving and causing a fatal crash that killed a 51-year-old man was arrested, Hemet police said yesterday.

The crash happened at 7 p.m. Friday when a westbound Chevrolet Silverado driving at least 100 mph on Domenigoni Parkway approached a red light at Sanderson Avenue and rear-ended a Toyota Prius stopped at the light, Lt. Dan Eric Dickson said.

Jose Manahan of Menifee, the driver of the Prius, was hospitalized but died from his injuries about an hour later, according to a coroner’s report.

The Silverado’s driver, Augustin Jimenez, 48, of Menifee was also hospitalized.

“Evidence located at the scene combined with the initial investigation revealed that Jimenez was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision,” Dickson said.

Police believed Jimenez was a flight risk, prompting them to stand guard at the hospital while he recovered from his injuries, according to Dickson. Jimenez was taken into custody upon release at 7 p.m. Saturday.

He was booked into the Southwest Detention Center on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and causing injury while driving under the influence, according to jail records.

He remained jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.