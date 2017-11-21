Man allegedly scuffles with Hemet officers, threatens them with brick

A 34-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly threatening Hemet police officers with a wrench, then a brick, when they confronted him while investigating a trespassing complaint.

Antonio Smith of Hemet was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and using violence against a peace officer. He’s being held in lieu of $10,000 bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

According to Hemet police Lt. Eric Dickson, officers were called to the 300 block of Kirby Street about 12:30 p.m. to investigate reports of several men trespassing on private property.

Smith was among the suspects, and when officers approached to question him, he brandished a wrench, Dickson alleged.

“The officers asked Smith to drop the wrench so that they could continue their investigation. However, he refused,” Dickson said.”The officers attempted to disarm Smith, and he began to fight with them.”

The suspect dropped the wrench, then allegedly retrieved a brick and “raised it up as a weapon,” Dickson said.

Officers deployed a Taser for their own protection, and Smith allegedly bolted into a residential area, Dickson said. He was pursued a short distance before officers forcibly took him into custody.

No officers were injured. Smith was evaluated for injuries at a hospital, where doctors cleared him for booking, according to Dickson.