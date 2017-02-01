Man armed with machete allegedly threatens bystanders, police

MURRIETA – A man who allegedly brandished a machete at people inside a Murrieta store as well as at police officers, forcing them to use non-lethal means to subdue him, was undergoing treatment today, Feb. 1, at a mental health facility.

The suspect, whose name was withheld, was spotted outside a strip mall in the 25300 block of Madison Avenue about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to Murrieta police Lt. Tony Conrad.

He said passers-by noticed the man was in possession of a large knife – later confirmed to be a machete – and called 911.

Before patrol officers arrived, the suspect walked into a store, where a clerk requested that he leave, but the man refused, Conrad said.

Fearing for his safety and that of a customer, the clerk called 911 and retreated to a locked room, along with the customer, according to the lieutenant.

An officer arrived a minute later and tried to speak with the man, who “male refused to drop the weapon and demanded the officer shoot and kill him,” Conrad said.

Several additional officers arrived, contained the area and immediately began negotiating with the man, who continued to refuse to put down the weapon, he said.

“At some point, officers made the decision to use an extended range impact weapon –

bean bag – as well as a Taser to subdue the male,” Conrad said.

The man was checked for injuries at a hospital, then transported to a Riverside County psychiatric clinic for evaluation and treatment, according to Conrad.

No officers or civilians were hurt during the ordeal.