Man dies in French Valley jail; foul play not suspected

A man died at a French Valley Jail on Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, though information about the circumstances of his death was limited.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was found unresponsive in the intake area of the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center, according to a Riverside County sheriff’s news release.

Deputies and medical personnel in the jail tried to provide medical aid but the inmate later died, officials say.

The Lake Elsinore Station Detective Bureau and Cois M. Byrd Detention Center investigators are looking into the incident.

Sheriff’s officials say that foul play is not currently suspected in the inmate’s death.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to call investigators at (951) 245-3300.