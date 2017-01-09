Man fatally struck trying to cross freeway

MURRIETA – A man who was struck by multiple vehicles when he attempted to dash across Interstate 215 in Murrieta after his car broke down was identified today as a 23-year-old Chula Vista resident.

Julian Martinez was killed about 8:20 p.m. Sunday on the southbound I-215, about a quarter-mile north of Clinton Keith Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Mike Lassig said Martinez’s vehicle broke down on the northbound side of the freeway, and he successfully traversed northbound lanes, reaching the center divider wall, which he jumped over, intending to continue to the

west side of the interstate.

“The victim entered the southbound traffic lanes, into the path of (a 2004 Infiniti), whose driver could not avoid him,” Lassig said.

After the Infiniti driver hit Martinez, three other vehicles also struck him, according to Lassig.

“All parties stated that numerous other vehicles struck (the victim) prior to emergency personnel arriving on scene,” he said.

Martinez was pronounced dead moments later by Riverside County Fire Department paramedics.

No one else was injured.

An autopsy was pending. Lassig said it’s possible the victim was intoxicated.