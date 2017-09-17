Man killed in Hemet crash identified

HEMET – The coroner’s office today publicly identified the 56-year-old San Jacinto man who was killed when his vehicle drove off Highway 74 and landed upside down in a ravine.

The crash happened at 8:14 a.m. Saturday just east of Bee Canyon Truck Trail, according to April Newman of the Riverside Fire Department. That location is about a mile east of the Hemet city limits.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they found the vehicle about 40 feet off the roadway with the victim inside, Newman said.

Mark Disante was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a coroner’s report.

The CHP had said Saturday it did not have a reason why the man’s vehicle went off the road.