Man who led deputies on high-speed chase after Temecula break-in receives 10-year prison sentence

MURRIETA – A parolee who broke into a Temecula home and then led Riverside County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through two other cities was sentenced today to 10 years in state prison.

Alonzo Armando Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty in June to burglary with sentence-enhancing allegations of committing a felony offense within five years of being paroled from prison. In exchange for his admissions, the District Attorney’s Office dropped a felony evading charge.

Superior Court Judge Mark Mandio certified the terms of the plea agreement and imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Menchaca, the defendant and another man, who was never apprehended, broke into a residence in the 41000 block of Avenida De La Reina on the night of Feb. 19, catching the attention of neighbors, who called 911.

Deputies arrived moments later and spotted a silver Honda Accord racing away from the location “at a high rate of speed,” Menchaca said. The lawmen initiated a pursuit and signaled the driver — Saucedo — to stop, but he refused and continued through the city at high speed, the sergeant said.

“(Deputies) attempted to disable the vehicle by using spike strips,” Menchaca said. “The driver avoided the spike strips, sideswiped a parked vehicle and kept going. The suspects continued to flee through the city of Hemet, and then to the city of San Jacinto.”

Patrol units backed off and turned the pursuit over to a sheriff’s helicopter crew, who observed the Honda stop and the passenger bail out, after which Saucedo sped away again, according to Menchaca. Deputies searched, but were unable to locate the second man.

Minutes later, the defendant pulled into an apartment complex parking lot in the 100 block of Tiger Lane and fled on foot, but he was quickly captured, Menchaca said.

No one was injured during the chase.

According to court records, Saucedo has prior convictions for auto theft and grand theft.