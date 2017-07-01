Man sentenced to 8 years for high-speed chase through Murrieta

RIVERSIDE – A parolee was sentenced today to eight years in state prison for leading police on a high-speed, twisting chase through Murrieta that ended when a patrolman forced him off the road.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Steven Counelis imposed the sentence on David Michael Brown, 26, of San Bernardino, who was convicted in February of eluding a peace officer and attempting to elude a peace officer.

A sergeant spotted Brown just after 10 p.m. on June 1, 2016, driving a Nissan Versa at 80 mph on southbound Interstate 215, just north of Murrieta Hot Springs Road, and signaled him to stop, but the ex-con ignored the lights and siren and exited the freeway at Murrieta Hot Springs.

“The driver drove erratically and performed several illegal maneuvers in an attempt to elude the CHP,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Lassig. “The Nissan Versa began traveling the wrong way on Murrieta Hot Springs Road.”

Lassig said Brown whipped the compact car into a parking lot, temporarily hiding from CHP and Murrieta police officers. However, a few minutes later, a CHP officer spotted the car passing the intersection of Whitewood Road and Willowbend Drive, at which point the chase resumed.

“The driver continued to drive in a reckless manner,” Lassig said. “He turned eastbound on Clinton Keith Road, which was a dead-end. He then made a U-turn and attempted to flee again. Due to the dangerous driving and safety of the community, the pursuing CHP unit utilized legal intervention to terminate the pursuit.”

The Nissan was pushed off the road and disabled by the cruiser. Neither the officer nor Brown was injured, and no other vehicles were involved.