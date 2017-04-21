Man sentenced for killing Hemet senior

MURRIETA – A San Jacinto man who joined another man in gunning down a 77-year-old retiree during a robbery at his Hemet home, as well as committing other holdups in the San Jacinto Valley, was sentenced today, Friday, April 27, to 32 years to life in state prison.

Tiaki Alfred James Mosley, 22, was convicted last July of first-degree murder and three counts of robbery. He and 28-year-old Kelvin Leymon Redd Jr. fatally shot Victor Prinque in November 2013.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Stephen Gallon imposed the sentence required by law.

Mosley and Redd had separate juries.

Redd’s jury convicted him of murder, grand theft, burglary and sentence-enhancing gun use allegations. The panel also found true a special

circumstance allegation that the defendant killed Prinque in the commission of a robbery.

Redd was sentenced in August to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to Hemet police Chief David Brown, the pair were identified following an investigation conducted with the assistance of sheriff’s deputies.

Investigators alleged that on the night of Nov. 16, 2013, Mosley and Redd parked outside the Stater Bros. supermarket on Florida Avenue in Hemet and observed Prinque and his wife leave the store, then followed the couple back to their single-story house in the 2800 block of West Fruitvale Avenue.

As Prinque unloaded groceries in his garage, the defendants confronted him and demanded money from him at gunpoint. Redd fatally shot the 77-year-old, then fled the location in a vehicle driven by Mosley, prosecutors said. The victim’s wife was not harmed.

According to Brown, the men initially got away undetected, but officers were able to obtain a description of their vehicle and shared that information with surrounding law enforcement agencies.

A sheriff’s sergeant located the getaway car, leading to the driver and its occupants being questioned. Search warrants were obtained and served at several locations, culminating in Mosley and Redd being arrested, Brown said.

The defendants were involved in two similar robberies in the San Jacinto area in the weeks leading up to the fatal shooting.

According to court records, Redd had a prior misdemeanor conviction for theft. There was no record of prior adult convictions for Mosley in Riverside County.

Related