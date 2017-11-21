Man suspected of operating illegal marijuana grow in Murrieta home

By on No Comment

Huu Tran, 47, was arrested on suspicion of operating an illegal marijuana grow inside a Murrieta home, police say. Courtesy photo.

Murrieta police officers on Friday, Nov. 17, arrested a 47-year-old man suspected of operating an illegal marijuana grow inside a home, and stealing electricity to do it.

Huu Thanh Tran was arrested on suspicion of illegal marijuana cultivation; possessing, selling or transporting marijuana; not paying for utilities and grand theft, according to online jail records.

Tran was booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center with bail set at $25,000, and was released Sunday, according to the records.

Tran was seen trying to escape through one of the home’s windows, but failed to do that before being taken into custody, according to a Murrieta police news release.

The Murrieta Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team and the Murrieta-Temecula Regional Gang Task Force served a warrant at a home in the 29300 block of Wrangler Drive, where they found an “elaborate” marijuana grow with more than 360 plants worth about $1.3 million, according to police officials.

Police believe that Tran stole more than $25,000 in electricity from Southern California Edison in order to operate the grow.

 

, , , , , ,

Man suspected of operating illegal marijuana grow in Murrieta home added by on
View all posts by Alex Groves →

Alex Groves is an award-winning journalist and the assistant editor for Valley News. He previously worked at The Press-Enterprise as a public safety reporter for the southwestern portion of Riverside County. Groves graduated from Cal State Fullerton in 2015 with a bachelors degree in communications with an emphasis in journalism and a minor in Radio-TV-Film.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.