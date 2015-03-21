Man who attacked Murrieta family, killed woman, pleads guilty

MURRIETA – A San Bernardino County man who fatally knifed an 18-year-old Murrieta woman and then attempted to kill her father and boyfriend pleaded guilty today to first-degree murder and was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
William Gary Simpson, 22, killed Saskia Burke in December 2011.
The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office intended to seek the death penalty for Simpson, whose defense attorneys negotiated a plea agreement under which the D.A.’s office agreed to forgo a trial in exchange for Simpson’s admitting the murder charge and a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait.
Prosecutors dropped two counts of attempted murder, along with great bodily injury allegations against the defendant, as part of the plea deal.
Superior Court Judge Stephen Gallon certified the agreement during a status hearing today at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta and imposed the sentence stipulated by the two sides.
It was unclear whether Burke’s family was consulted prior to the plea agreement being reached.
According to Murrieta police, Simpson went on a rampage after breaking into the Murrieta home of Paul and Catherine Burke on Dec. 20, 2011.
The 6-foot-3, 140-pound defendant gained access to the two-story residence at 40025 Milkwood Lane shortly before 4 a.m. and attacked Saskia Burke, stabbing her multiple times in the living room, investigators said.
The Murrieta Valley High School senior’s 48-year-old father tangled with Simpson, who stabbed the man in the neck and chest. Saskia’s 17-year-old boyfriend, who was visiting the house, also tried to subdue the defendant and was slashed across the neck.
Police said neighbors rushed to the residence in response to Catherine Burke’s screams for help, and Simpson fled. He was arrested without incident at his mother’s Hesperia home three days later.
The defendant had known the Burkes for years, before they relocated from the High Desert to Riverside County. According to police, he was a friend of the victims’ teenage son and lived with them for several months in 2010 but left after a falling-out.
Simpson never disclosed a motive for the attack.
Both Paul Burke and Saskia’s boyfriend fully recovered from their wounds.
MURRIETA – A San Bernardino County man who fatally knifed an 18-year-old Murrieta woman and then attempted to kill her father and boyfriend pleaded guilty today to first-degree murder and was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
ADA Smith failed to notify the Victims and the Victim’s family that Sentencing was taking place friday. Saskia’s sister Kes, her brother Ian, her best friend Amber – NO ONE WAS NOTIFIED to be there to give their statements. The MURDERERS family, however, was given full notice. They were all there, dresses in their sunday best. This bitz attack upon Mr. and Mrs. Burke by the DA’s office of no notice, not having their impact statements with them – has caused more insult to injury, and irreparable emotional harm to the family… Catherine sat up with 16 year old Kessa all night as she cried and ranted and raved. The Burke family was denied the trial and the verdict the sought for so long, and then they were denied prior notification by the DA’s office to give their impact statements. Simpson denied Saskia her life…
Why does your Wednesday FB post say the sentence will be Friday?
At the TRC we were expecting to go to on Friday, we were expecting to find out whether we would have the opportunity to proceed to trial, or whether the Murderer would decide to plea bargain for his life with the DA. All the other parents of murdered children have gone through the plea bargain process… The “Sentencing date” is usually a separate date set at that time, and ALL of them were notified by either the ADA or their Victim’s Advocate of the “Sentencing date”… And they are just the families of the Victim, as I was reminded today by another Mother. I – am a direct Murder Victim, along with Kessa and Paul. Under Marcy’s Law, we must be notified. But unfortunately, when a law is not enforceable, it’s only a piece of paper… And our sentencing date, unfortunately for Kessa, was never disclosed to us. As a mother, I don’t know what to say about the cruelty extended to my children. Saskia stabbed to death, Kessa crushed and hushed by the Justice system…. I’ve done nothing but get beaten throughout the last three years, so I just take it now, expect it from everyone. But Kessa, who is only 16 – deserved her day to say it, to see Simpson sentenced, to hear him admitt WHAT HE DID. Because Kessa was 13 when she watched what Simpson did… Kessa has to watch what the world continues to do to her Momma. Kessa deserved her day in court, and how could they deny her that day – THE WAY THEY DID.
The FB post was in reference to ‘ OUR SENTENCE ‘. If we go to trial, there is still the possibility that Kessa gets what she NEEDS, “to stand behind the glass and watch Simpson executed”. But, IF Simpson gets to decide his own fate and plea bargain for his LIFE, Kessa is SENTENCED to LIFE WITH SIMPSON STILL ALIVE IN IT, until he dies in prison. And that’s hard for Kessa. It scares her, and rightfully so, because she is smart. Just two years ago, Life in prison was overturned for convicts 18 and younger. Life in prison may not mean in a few years, what it means today. Any thought, that Simpson is alive and could ever possibly get out – even escape – terrifies Kessa. As a member of the Victim’s group, she’s aware of too many things that can change or go wrong with ‘just a conviction of Life’. She doesn’t get to live in that comfortable bubble of reality everyone else gets to live in anymore. Simpson popped that bubble… Kessa has to live with the hardest of realities. So yes, Kessa was sentenced Friday. But she was never notified, Simpson’s sentencing date was Friday too, because she’s had an awful lot to say to Simpson for a very long time.
Horrific…no plea deals, no life sentence…put him down….sooner rather than later…
That animal should have been executed.