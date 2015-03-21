Man who attacked Murrieta family, killed woman, pleads guilty

MURRIETA – A San Bernardino County man who fatally knifed an 18-year-old Murrieta woman and then attempted to kill her father and boyfriend pleaded guilty today to first-degree murder and was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

William Gary Simpson, 22, killed Saskia Burke in December 2011.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office intended to seek the death penalty for Simpson, whose defense attorneys negotiated a plea agreement under which the D.A.’s office agreed to forgo a trial in exchange for Simpson’s admitting the murder charge and a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait.

Prosecutors dropped two counts of attempted murder, along with great bodily injury allegations against the defendant, as part of the plea deal.

Superior Court Judge Stephen Gallon certified the agreement during a status hearing today at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta and imposed the sentence stipulated by the two sides.

It was unclear whether Burke’s family was consulted prior to the plea agreement being reached.

According to Murrieta police, Simpson went on a rampage after breaking into the Murrieta home of Paul and Catherine Burke on Dec. 20, 2011.

The 6-foot-3, 140-pound defendant gained access to the two-story residence at 40025 Milkwood Lane shortly before 4 a.m. and attacked Saskia Burke, stabbing her multiple times in the living room, investigators said.

The Murrieta Valley High School senior’s 48-year-old father tangled with Simpson, who stabbed the man in the neck and chest. Saskia’s 17-year-old boyfriend, who was visiting the house, also tried to subdue the defendant and was slashed across the neck.

Police said neighbors rushed to the residence in response to Catherine Burke’s screams for help, and Simpson fled. He was arrested without incident at his mother’s Hesperia home three days later.

The defendant had known the Burkes for years, before they relocated from the High Desert to Riverside County. According to police, he was a friend of the victims’ teenage son and lived with them for several months in 2010 but left after a falling-out.

Simpson never disclosed a motive for the attack.

Both Paul Burke and Saskia’s boyfriend fully recovered from their wounds.