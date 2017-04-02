Mayor Maryann Edwards announces ‘A community with pride’ as Temecula’s theme for 2017

TEMECULA – Each year, Temecula’s mayor selects a theme to draw attention to a special area of focus, or to highlight one of the tenets that make the city a great place to live, work and play.

“Community pride is evident throughout the city in our neighborhoods, businesses, schools, and service organizations. It is contagious and empowers us to set and achieve the highest standards with the confidence of knowing we are united in the common goal of making Temecula the best it can be,” said Mayor Maryann Edwards. “The City of Temecula has helped to strengthen community pride by engaging residents and business owners to solve critical issues and help with all phases of strategic planning to enhance Temecula’s quality of life. “Community engagement in long range planning and problem-solving builds strong relationships and ultimately benefits the community as a whole. We are all proud partners in Temecula’s success and the resulting community pride is what unites us.”

Edwards will highlight examples of Temecula’s community pride, and the city’s commitment to public safety, infrastructure and quality of life at the State of the City Address May 11. The event is sponsored by the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The State of the City Address is Temecula’s signature business event, bringing together business and community leaders. The event is open to the public and tickets must be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets or for further information please contact the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce at (951) 676-5090 or visit the website at www.temecula.org.