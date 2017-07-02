MEAD VALLEY: Three vehicles involved in injury crash

MEAD VALLEY – At least three vehicles were involved in a crash that injured two people today at a Mead Valley intersection.

The crash was reported at 11:23 a.m. at Cajalco and Wood roads, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

A mini van, sedan and SUV were involved, and it was possible a fourth vehicle was also involved, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The SUV ended up on its side, the CHP said.

The crash caused some people to become trapped in their vehicles, prompting firefighters to free them, according to Hagemann.

Two people were hospitalized, one in serious condition and another in moderate condition, Hagemann said. Two others declined treatment.

It was unclear which vehicle the patients were from.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.