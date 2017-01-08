Menifee announces addition to B3 program

MENIFEE – The City of Menifee’s Office of Economic Development unveiled today a new program as part of its B3 (Building Better Businesses) program for small business development called the “Menifee Monday Munch” program. The Menifee Monday Munch program will feature monthly informational presentations at one of Menifee’s small business eateries. Each month, residents and business professionals are encouraged to get out of the office, meet friends and community members while checking out local restaurants and get up to date with the latest news and information about Menifee’s projects and programs.

The first Menifee Monday Munch event is on January 9th at El Rancho Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Sun City, and Menifee’s Community Services Director Robert Lennox will discuss Community Service’s Capital Improvement Program within his department and what that means for the city’s park system.

The monthly Menifee Monday Munch program encourages awareness and support with Menifee’s small business restaurants and eateries. As Menifee continues to grow, it is important to the City of Menifee to continue efforts aimed at supporting our local restaurants that initiated the growth in Menifee. Menifee’s Office of Economic Development’s B3 program offers tools and resources for business owners and managers to grow their businesses and improve their bottom line. Resources include free or low- cost support, counseling, workshops and classes for developing and existing Menifee businesses.

For more information on the Menifee Monday Munch program or Menifee’s B3 Program, please contact Gina Gonzalez, Economic Development Manager, at (951) 672-6777 or ggonzalez@cityofmenifee.us or visit Menifee’s Office of Economic Development website at www.cityofmenifee.us/EconDev.