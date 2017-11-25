Menifee awarded as Top 100 ‘Best Cities to Raise Kids in the U.S.’

MENIFEE – The city of Menifee has been recognized as one of the “Best Cities to Raise Kids in the U.S.” by the National Council for Home Safety and Security. The National Council for Home Safety and Security published the distinctions on the official site, www.alarms.org, Nov. 12, honoring the top 100 cities as the “Best Place to Raise Kids” within the U.S.

The council calculates the ranking by educational attainment, median household income, crime statistics and the number of children that have health insurance within each city. Data was collected from 526 qualifying cities all over the Unites States, ranking Menifee as No. 92.

“The city truly appreciates and is honored to be recognized with this distinction,” Menifee Mayor Neil Winter said. “The backbone of Menifee is built upon caring, family-oriented community members and businesses that work together consistently improve Menifee’s quality of life. As a result, this honor is very meaningful to our entire Menifee community.”

The National Council for Home Safety and Security is a national trade association comprised of licensed alarm installers, contractors and other relevant trade groups across the United States. Their stated goal is to further industry education and public knowledge about home safety and security. For more information about the National Council for Home Safety and Security’s “Best Cities to Raise Kids in the U.S.,” visit www.alarms.org. For more information about Menifee, visit www.cityofmenifee.us.