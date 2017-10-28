Sun City Fire Station No. 7 in Menifee receives a new Medic Patrol 7 truck to add to the fleet as a result of the Menifee city sales tax Measure DD that passed in 2016. Shane Gibson photo
Sun City Fire Station No. 7 Battalion Chief Ty Davis speaks during a ceremony to celebrate the addition of the Medic Patrol 7 truck, Oct. 16. Shane Gibson photo
Sun City Fire Station No. 7 firefighters gather for a ceremony dedicating the Medic Patrol 7 truck to the Menifee station, Oct. 16. Shane Gibson photo
Menifee City Manager Ron Bradley speaks during a ceremony to celebrate the addition of the Medic Patrol 7 truck at Sun City Fire Station No. 7, Oct. 16. Shane Gibson photo
Members of the Cal Fire Honor Guard present the colors during a ceremony to dedicate the Medic Patrol 7 truck at Sun City Fire Station No. 7 in Menifee, Oct. 16. Shane Gibson photo
Menifee firefighters, city dignitaries and members of the community gather to celebrate the addition of the Medic Patrol 7 truck at Sun City Fire Station No. 7, Oct. 16. Shane Gibson photo
Sun City Fire Station No. 7 firefighters look over the station’s new Medic Patrol 7 truck before the start of a dedication ceremony for the fleet’s new addition, Oct. 16. Shane Gibson photo
Measure DD sales tax, Medic Patrol 7, Menifee, new truck, Riverside County Fire Department, Sun City Fire Station No. 7
Menifee dedicates ‘Medic Patrol 7,’ new truck is result of Measure DD sales tax added by on Shane Gibson October 28, 2017
How much did it cost just dedicating the truck?