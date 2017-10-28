Menifee dedicates ‘Medic Patrol 7,’ new truck is result of Measure DD sales tax

By on 1 Comment

10-27-17-LOCAL-Menifee dedicates Medic Patrol-photo-1
Sun City Fire Station No. 7 in Menifee receives a new Medic Patrol 7 truck to add to the fleet as a result of the Menifee city sales tax Measure DD that passed in 2016. Shane Gibson photo


10-27-17-LOCAL-Menifee dedicates Medic Patrol-photo-8
Sun City Fire Station No. 7 Battalion Chief Ty Davis speaks during a ceremony to celebrate the addition of the Medic Patrol 7 truck, Oct. 16. Shane Gibson photo


10-27-17-LOCAL-Menifee dedicates Medic Patrol-photo-7
Sun City Fire Station No. 7 firefighters gather for a ceremony dedicating the Medic Patrol 7 truck to the Menifee station, Oct. 16. Shane Gibson photo


10-27-17-LOCAL-Menifee dedicates Medic Patrol-photo-6
Menifee City Manager Ron Bradley speaks during a ceremony to celebrate the addition of the Medic Patrol 7 truck at Sun City Fire Station No. 7, Oct. 16. Shane Gibson photo


10-27-17-LOCAL-Menifee dedicates Medic Patrol-photo-5
Members of the Cal Fire Honor Guard present the colors during a ceremony to dedicate the Medic Patrol 7 truck at Sun City Fire Station No. 7 in Menifee, Oct. 16. Shane Gibson photo


10-27-17-LOCAL-Menifee dedicates Medic Patrol-photo-4
Members of the Cal Fire Honor Guard present the colors during a ceremony to dedicate the Medic Patrol 7 truck at Sun City Fire Station No. 7 in Menifee, Oct. 16. Shane Gibson photo


10-27-17-LOCAL-Menifee dedicates Medic Patrol-photo-3
Menifee firefighters, city dignitaries and members of the community gather to celebrate the addition of the Medic Patrol 7 truck at Sun City Fire Station No. 7, Oct. 16. Shane Gibson photo


10-27-17-LOCAL-Menifee dedicates Medic Patrol-photo-2
Sun City Fire Station No. 7 firefighters look over the station’s new Medic Patrol 7 truck before the start of a dedication ceremony for the fleet’s new addition, Oct. 16. Shane Gibson photo


, , , , ,

Menifee dedicates ‘Medic Patrol 7,’ new truck is result of Measure DD sales tax added by on
View all posts by Shane Gibson →

Shane is a staff photographer with Valley News and Village News. Motivated by his pure passion for photojournalism, he is dedicated to bringing you accurate news images from within our great community.

One Response to "Menifee dedicates ‘Medic Patrol 7,’ new truck is result of Measure DD sales tax"

  1. MW   October 31, 2017 at 9:28 am

    How much did it cost just dedicating the truck?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.